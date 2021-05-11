Youngstown superintendent retiring after 50 years in education

Since Youngstown schools are run by a CEO, Meranto was more of a liaison between the CEO and the school board

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who’s spent 50 years in education has decided it’s time to retire.

In 1971, Joe Meranto was in his third year at Youngstown State when he was hired at what was then St. Anthony School on Brier Hill. It’s now St. Joseph the Provider School.

Fifty years later, after a career primarly as an administrator, Meranto announced Tuesday evening that he’s retiring.

St. Anthony’s was his alma mater. He was the first male teacher ever at St. Anthony’s and eventually became its first lay principal.

After 32 years with Catholic schools, Meranto was hired by Youngstown City Schools where he spent 14 years as director of Choffin Career and Technical Center.

He then finished his career as superintendent.

Since Youngstown schools are run by a CEO, Meranto was more of a liaison between the CEO and the school board.

When asked his opinion about House Bill 70, the state takeover of the Youngstown Schools, Meranto said governance is not the problem.

“It’s community and social issues that get carried over into the schools… that’s the whole thing about wrap-around services and that’s why I’m pleased Mr. Jennings is putting clinics next year in our high schools. We’re providing more mental health services. Our nutrition program is second to none,” Meranto said.

Meranto is pleased with the job CEO Justin Jennings is doing and thinks the Youngstown City Schools are headed in the right direction.

Meranto’s last day is June 30.

Since the superintendent in Youngstown really has no power, WKBN asked if his position would be filled. A spokesperson for the city schools said she didn’t know if that decision had been made yet.