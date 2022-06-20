Summer Movie Series at Youngstown Amphitheatre in 2021

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Summer movie series is back for the 2022 season starting Monday night.

Every Monday through August 15th a free film will be shown on the big screen, outside at Wean Park right next to the Covelli Centre.

If there is rain…the movie will be shown on Tuesday.

It all starts at 9pm.

This Monday’s feature film will be “Ghostbusters Afterlife.”

There will also be concession stands.

Here’s the full list of films:

6.20 – “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

6.27 – “Encanto”

7.11 – “The Karate Kid” (1984)

7.22 – “Space Jam” (1996)

7.25 – “Scrooged” (1988)

8.01 – “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

8.08 – “Hocus Pocus” (1993)

8.15 – “School of Rock” (2003)