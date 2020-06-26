Youngstown summer camp instills new safety protocols; registration still open

The staff had to think outside the box and get a little creative for the incoming campers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Parks and Recreation Department’s 2020 Summer Camp Program starts in less than two weeks. Due to COVID-19, there will be several changes made to keep the children and staff safe.

“They’ll have their own packet so when they do come, if we’re doing anything with crayons or playing with hula hoops or jump ropes, each child will have an individual packet,” said Dawn Turnage, director of the parks and rec department.

Turnage said they will also do curbside drop off and pick up. Plus, before the kids can enter the camp, CDC guidelines will be followed.

“Children’s temperatures will be checked and if there are more than one children or a friend group in the car, if one of the children’s temperature is high, everybody in the car that day, unfortunately, will not be able to attend,” Turnage said.

As for social distancing, they will be reducing the amount of children for each counselor.

“Our ratio will be a nine to one, so the four locations that have been selected will have a total of 18 kids at the location, however, they will be split up in two groups of nine,” Turnage said.

Turnage said she has seen a decrease in this year’s enrollment. Last year, they had 825 children registered. She believes COVID-19 is playing a factor in this.

“Our numbers are not there. We have 144 slots available and we would love for all of those slots to be filled up,” she said.

You still have time to register your children for the free summer camp. This weekend, there will be curbside registration at Crandall Park and the summer camp office location on South Avenue.

For more information, visit the parks and rec department’s website.