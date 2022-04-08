YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A group of middle school students in Youngstown is stepping up to help those in Ukraine.

The Student Council at St. Christine’s decided to hold a blanket drive.

In total, students collected 200 blankets.

They got the idea after seeing hospitals destroyed and many Ukrainians left homeless.

“Seeing all the little kids and adults like cold out in all the videos, just seeing them out there, it was really sad, and I think collecting blankets was a really good idea,” said eighth-grader Isabella Farina, president of Student Council.

The teacher will be driving the blankets to a Ukrainian Catholic Church Friday night in Parma. The blankets will then go to a refugee camp in Poland.