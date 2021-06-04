Youngstown Streetscape returns Saturday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown’s annual Streetscape event returns to downtown on Saturday.

Last year, due to the pandemic, professional landscapers were hired to plant flowers throughout the city instead of hosting the volunteer event.

This year, the volunteers are back, and Youngstown needs hundreds.

Registration is already closed, but they will still accept last-minute walk-ups on Saturday morning. Just look for the tent on Central Square.

To help out downtown restaurants, each volunteer will get a voucher for a free lunch.

