Youngstown still on course to force Chill Can move on hiring or pay back money

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Law Director Jeff Limbian said he anticipates the city will move ahead with plans to sue the developer of the proposed Chill Can plant over investments made for the property.

Late last month, Mayor Tito Brown and Limbian said they were going to give developer Mitchell Joseph only two more months to come up with plans to finish building his plant on the east side and start hiring employees.

Friday, Limbian met with Joseph’s attorney to discuss the situation. Afterward, Limbian said the two sides are still, in his view, “worlds apart.”

“I think it is unlikely that you’re going to see any of the benchmarks met nor anything of any consequence, certainly not in the next 60 days. So, I can picture we will be going to court,” Limbian said.

Close to $2 million in city development funds were used to get the Chill Can site ready for development, but all that sits there now are empty shells of buildings.

Mitchell Joseph’s attorney said his client is committed to the project but said it is yet to be determined if the differences with the city can be worked out.