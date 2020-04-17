Youngstown State wind ensemble working together to create virtual performance

Their final video of the song Stars and Stripes will be released during YSU’s finals week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Like students all over the country, Youngstown State University students are taking classes virtually. For those in the Dana School of Music, creativity plays a big part in their new adjustments.

Stephen Gage, YSU director of bands and orchestra, and his son Brendan Gage, a student at YSU, are working on a project with YSU’s wind ensemble that uses technology to create music.

“[Stephen] sent the sheet music out for Stars and Stripes to all the members of the band so that everybody had their own part. What I did, I created sort of a guide track,” Brendan said.

Fifty students are part of the wind ensemble.

They will each record themself playing a part of the song, then they will each send in their videos to create one final video of all the parts combined. Brendan will work to edit all the parts together to create a final version of the song Stars and Stripes.

“You put them all together in editing software, and I’ve been working on that recently, and the end result: a video like you’d see on YouTube from any number of people,” Brendan said.

Stephen says this type of creative work is important to keep the students engaged and working together during this stay at home order.

“The thing that they would miss the most is making music together. You know, people go to music school because they like to play and go to music school and enjoy doing it in a corporate fashion,” Stephen said.

Stephen has also been holding weekly virtual sessions where the students get to meet on conference calls with professionals in the field.

“These are prolifically successful musicians and conductors,” Stephen said.

The final video will be released during YSU’s finals week. It will be uploaded to different social media platforms so that the public can watch and enjoy it.