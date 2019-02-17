Youngstown State University students raise over $50,000 'for the kids'

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo provided by Youngstown State University Dance Marathon.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Students kicked off another dance marathon Saturday.

YSU held the 3rd annual Guinathon and raised $57,474.31 -- last year, the event raised over $45,000.

These donations all go to the Akron Children's Hospital in Boardman.

The day was filled with dancing and ended with a final reveal of the money raised.

Guinathon is part of the Dance Marathon -- a national organization for the Children's Miracle Network.