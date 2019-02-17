Local News

Youngstown State University students raise over $50,000 'for the kids'

All money raised goes toward Akron Children's Hospital in Boardman

Posted: Feb 17, 2019 07:19 AM EST

Updated: Feb 17, 2019 07:21 AM EST

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Students kicked off another dance marathon Saturday.

YSU held the 3rd annual Guinathon and raised $57,474.31 -- last year, the event raised over $45,000.

These donations all go to the Akron Children's Hospital in Boardman.

The day was filled with dancing and ended with a final reveal of the money raised. 

Guinathon is part of the Dance Marathon -- a national organization for the Children's Miracle Network.

