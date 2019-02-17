Youngstown State University students raise over $50,000 'for the kids'
All money raised goes toward Akron Children's Hospital in Boardman
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Students kicked off another dance marathon Saturday.
YSU held the 3rd annual Guinathon and raised $57,474.31 -- last year, the event raised over $45,000.
These donations all go to the Akron Children's Hospital in Boardman.
The day was filled with dancing and ended with a final reveal of the money raised.
Guinathon is part of the Dance Marathon -- a national organization for the Children's Miracle Network.