Youngstown State University students get potentially life-saving training

The students are taking part in a simulated helicopter rescue

Students in YSU's Master of Athletic Training Program and Physical Therapy programs are participating in a simulated helicopter rescue scenario led by Capt. Connor O'Halloran of the Western Reserve Joint Fire District.

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Students at Youngstown State University are getting potentially life-saving training.

It started at 10:30 a.m. at the lower practice field at Poland Seminary High School.

YSU students met earlier in the day at the Poland Fire Station for inter-professional education with emergency medical situations. The group goes to the high school for live training on loading injured patients onto a helicopter that will land on the practice field.

