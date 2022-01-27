YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University is receiving funding to help low income or unemployed Ohioans receive training.

Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced Thursday that 14 Ohio training providers, including YSU, will receive a total of $2.93 million in awards to support programs through the Individual Microcredential Assistance Program (IMAP).

This is the second round of the initiative, which helps low-income Ohioans, who are partially employed or totally unemployed, participate in the training program and receive technological credentials for free.

The support will reimburse YSU and the other four-year universities up to $3,000 for each credential issued.

“IMAP gives individuals the opportunity to earn in-demand, technology skills so they can get higher-paying jobs in a very short amount of time,” said Lt. Governor Husted. “Ohio businesses across all industries need to compete in today’s economy, and this program provides them a pipeline of ready-to-go talent.”

Most of the credentials align with job opportunities such as IT Support Specialist, Data Analyst, Web Developer, UX/UI Designer and others. Training is offered in-person and online, allowing participants to take advantage from anywhere in the state.

Other schools offered the awards include Miami University, University of Cincinnati, Ohio University and others.

Over the past two years, Ohio has invested over $5 million in IMAP.

Individuals interested in earning a credential or learning more about the program can visit the recently updated IMAP website.