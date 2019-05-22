Youngstown State University pays tribute to its fallen soldiers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University paid its annual tribute to fallen soldiers on Wednesday with the Reading of The Names.

Eight people took turns reading the names of soldiers with a connection to YSU, who died while on active duty for the nation’s Armed Forces.

There were 67 names on the list.

This was the 23rd year for the special event leading up to Memorial Day.

When this event started in 1996, there were 52 names.

“I personally, as a veteran of the U.S. Army, feel it’s important for our university community to remember those that were connected to our university that did go away, and unfortunately, did not get to return, and the sacrifice that they made in order to protect our freedoms,” said Rick Williams, manager of YSU Veterans Resource Center.

If you know someone who should be on the list, call the YSU Office of Veterans Affairs at 330-941-2506.