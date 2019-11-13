Youngstown State University partnering with IBM to fill high-tech workforce needs

The YSU IT Workforce Accelerator program is designed to provide training to fill local demand in the artificial intelligence field

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University and IBM have teamed up to fill a growing need for skilled workers in the artificial intelligence field.

They’re launching the YSU IT Workforce Accelerator. The program is designed to provide students and the local workforce with skills needed for high-tech jobs.

The new IT Workforce Accelerator will bring together local employers and other partners interested in implementing and supporting apprenticeship programs and job opportunities. YSU will serve as a registered apprenticeship program sponsor and help local companies access apprenticeship training and incentives.

The university also will provide administrative support to employers looking to hire apprentices.

Apprenticeship opportunities will be available for students in degree and non-degree education tracks. IBM will provide education and enablement support.

“As the region’s leader in post-secondary education, YSU is thrilled to partner with IBM to provide greater access to skills and training in the tech industry,” said Brien Smith, YSU provost and vice president for Academic Affairs. “Expanding pathways to technology-oriented careers will build a lasting channel to grow the IT workforce over the long-term.”

Artificial intelligence is a growing field, expected to create more than 130 million new jobs by 2022. According to IBM, close to 12 million U.S. workers may need to be retrained or reskilled, as a result.

More information about the program is on YSU’s website.