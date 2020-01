YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University sent out an alert Friday that there is no reported case of coronavirus at the university.

The university used its Penguin Alert system to notify students that a hoax text message went out to some people on campus, falsely reporting that a case had been found there.

YSU asks that students not open the link in the message.

In the event of an official YSU alert, subscribers would also receive an email bearing the same message.