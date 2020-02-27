Youngstown State University makes changes to spring commencement

The changes are in an effort to bring all the graduates together for one big ceremony, according to the university

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University is making some changes to its spring commencement.

Instead of two ceremonies, YSU announced that there will be one ceremony outside in Stambaugh Stadium.

Before, there were two ceremonies — one in the morning and the other in the afternoon. The ceremony was typically held in the Beeghly Center.

Associate Vice President of University Relations Shannon Tirone said they plan to hold the ceremony, no matter the conditions. They are working on their backup plans, however.

“Because it is our first time, we are looking at those contingency plans to figure out what would happen if we did have to cancel. I will tell you that we do hold a lot of activities on campus that are outside, and it is grave conditions for us to have to cancel those things,” she said.

The decision to move the commencement outside was an effort to bring all the graduates together for one big ceremony, she said.