YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Masks are no longer required anywhere on Youngstown State University’s campus.

Mask protocol changes were announced this week.

According to the YSU Coronavirus Information page, masks are not required anywhere on campus, beginning March 23.

University officials said the decision was made based on current coronavirus information and in coordination with the Youngstown and Mahoning County health departments.

Individuals can decide whether to wear a mask or not.

YSU will continue to monitor and “align its COVID-19 prevention efforts with local and state health agencies,” officials said.