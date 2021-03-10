Youngstown State student, faculty member weigh in on anti-hazing bill

While it's a negative spot on Greek life, both agree that there are positives to being involved in the organization

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – While hazing may seem like an antiquated practice, it still occurs today.

A student recently died at Bowling Green State University from a hazing incident, which initiated the reintroduction of House Bill 310, also known as Collin’s Law. The bill was drafted in 2018 when an Ohio University student died as a result of hazing.

“It’s completely wrong what happened to him. My condolences go out to his family and everybody who was involved,” said Ian Ward, president of Youngstown State’s Interfraternity Council.

Carrie Anderson, the associate director of student activities at the university, said her initial reaction was “utter heartbreak,” and thinks the law, if passed, will hold those who make those poor decisions more accountable.

“Whether it’s a fraternity or sorority or an organization or an athletic team or whatever it is, unfortunately, society has some of those stereotypes in it that make people think that it’s OK,” Anderson said. “That’s why it’s so important that we need to do more education, that we need to teach others, we need to do right by them and help them through this time.”

Ward said in his opinion he thinks hazing still happens because people want to have a sense of power and embarrass others.

“That tradition of holding power over people is completely wrong, and it needs to go away completely,” Ward said.

To educate students about hazing and why it’s not tolerated, YSU holds a hazing prevention week in the fall. In the spring, they do a pledge called “Hands against hazing, but these hands don’t haze,” where they take a pledge as a campus against hazing.

Anderson said Greek life gives students a sense of belonging outside of the classroom and is an important part of college life, but hazing should never be a part of it.