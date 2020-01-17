Youngstown State program celebrates legacy of MLK, Jr.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One of the Valley’s first celebrations in 2019 of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy was held Thursday afternoon at Youngstown State University.

Hundreds gathered inside the Chestnut Room on campus for a program of music and inspirational messages.

It was organized by the university’s vice president of student affairs, Eddie Howard, who hopes the audience can walk away with more of an understanding of the late civil rights leader’s work and his efforts to be a symbol of change.

“As a result of all the things, all the efforts, all of the sacrifices, now we’re at a place. Is the work done? No. There’s a lot more still that needs to be done, but he was an example of what one person can do if they have the will and the grit to make it happen,” Howard said.

As part of Thursday’s observance, awards were given to students, faculty and community leaders to recognize their efforts in the Valley.