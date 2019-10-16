Youngstown State participates in mascot challenge

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University is participating in the Exercise is Medicine On Campus Mascot Challenge. Entry includes filming and editing a video promoting physical activity as a vital sign of health.

Exercise is Medicine On Campus (EIM-OC) is part of EIM, which calls on colleges and universities to promote physical activity in both staff and students.

EIM is an American College of Sports Medicine-managed global health initiative aimed at making the assessment and promotion of physical activity standard practice in clinical care. The goal is to prevent disease and disability, to help maintain mental health and to minimize loss of function with age, injury or onset of disease.

Youngstown State became an officially registered EIM-OC university in June of this year.

The EIM-OC Mascot Challenge invites registered campuses to create a video of their mascot promoting the importance of physical activity. The winner will receive a grant of $1,000 to implement a physical activity-focused event on campus.

Voting is October 14 to 18. To vote, like YSU’s video on YouTube.