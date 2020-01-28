Youngstown State nursing students finally put on their white coats during ceremony

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Monday night, 110 Youngstown State University students took the next step toward becoming nurses.

It was the fifth annual white coat ceremony, with 465 people attending inside Kilcawley Center.

The nursing students carried their white coats in and when putting them on later, would transition into the clinical part of their education.

Kaleigh Huber of Struthers says just getting to this point was competitive.

“There were maybe over 300 people that applied and then only about 100 and some get in. So it’s a good feeling to finally be in the program and then just start our clinicals and get into it. I’m really excited,” she said.

The white coat reminds students to be kind and compassionate. They will also take an oath to promote humanism and excellence in their nursing careers.