Youngstown State mourns loss of local trailblazer

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State University community is reacting to the passing of local trailblazer.

Alfred Bright was the founding director of the Black Studies program at Youngstown State. The Black Studies program helped bring diversity to YSU.

Bright served as the program’s director from 1970 to 1987.

“I think he’s gonna be remembered for not only his talent, but the impact of other young artists. He would very freely spend time with them passing on the knowledge,” said Delores Crawford, WKBN Director of Community Affairs.

Bright was also an artist. His work can be found in the Butler Institute of American Art.