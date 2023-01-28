YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Williamson College of Business Administration at Youngstown State University gave high school graduates a glimpse into possible careers Saturday.

The college held its open house for incoming freshmen for those looking for careers in business, communication, economics, journalism or telecommunications.

More than a dozen future students and their families got to see some of the academic majors the college offers and were able to tour some of the facilities used, which officials hope will play to the student’s advantage.

“We just want to make sure that prospective students know all of the resources and the great things that are happening here in the WCBA,” said Mary Coller, director of undergraduate services.

The college is named in honor of the late Warren P. Williamson Junior — who founded WKBN — and made several contributions to the university prior to his passing in 1996.