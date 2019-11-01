Youngstown State hosting ribbon-cutting ceremony for new sports complex

The Cafaro Family made a $1.5 million donation to YSU's "We See Tomorrow" campaign to fund the new Cafaro Family Field intramural complex

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil the new intramural field.

The ceremony will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday, November 2 at the new field, located on Elm Street on the north-side of Youngstown’s campus.

The Cafaro’s have donated more than $5 million in the last five years to the university.

The new field will host a variety of student recreational activities, including soccer and lacrosse.

