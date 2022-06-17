YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — In Youngstown, YSU celebrated Pride Month with their own Pride Week.

Friday, students, faculty, staff and even some of their family, friends and pets joined the one-mile march around campus and downtown.

Participants could pick up free pride-themed swag like flags and bracelets for the march.

People we spoke to said they feel more welcome on campus knowing that the college is celebrating Pride.

“We’re just trying to make sure that we’re supporting all of our students and staff. We have students and staff of many different backgrounds and we want to make everyone feel inclusive,” said coordinator for the Office of Diversity Equity and Inclusion, Brenda Scott.

“People like me have always existed, and we should just be an example for new generation and all the generations, to just be visible,” said physics and astronomy professor Snow Balaz.

After the march, the Office of DEI hosted a cookout.

This is the second year for the march. In Oct., DEI at YSU will host a series of events focusing on LGBTQ history.