Youngstown State faculty union issues strike notice if contract negotiations stall

The union wants a bigger say in how education is changing

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University’s faculty union has been upset with changes made during the pandemic. On Wednesday, it authorized a 10-day notice to strike if contract negotiations stall.

A union spokesperson had this to say:

“The YSU-OEA has maintained since March that it is unwise to continue negotiating a three-year contract in the midst of a pandemic, when clarity and detailed information is scarce and when faculty should be focusing on planning their courses for a still uncertain fall semester.”

The next point in negotiations is a mediator’s report coming in August or September.

YSU did not want to comment on the negotiations at this point.