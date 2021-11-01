Youngstown State cutting 26 academic programs

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University is making several cuts after this academic year. In all, 26 programs will be gone.

Eight associate’s degrees will no longer be offered:

Computer Information Systems

Dietetic Technician

Drafting and Design Technology

Electric Utility Technology

Emergency Medical Services

Medical Assisting Technology

Medical Laboratory Technology

Social Services Technology

Twelve bachelor’s degrees will be cut:

Art History

Computer Information Systems

Dance Management

Family and Consumer Studies

French

Gerontology

Italian

Italian Education

Manufacturing Engineering

Music History and Literature

Music Theory

Religious Studies

There are also six master’s programs on the chopping block: