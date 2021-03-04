Youngstown State University planning in-person graduation

YSU President Jim Tressel confirmed the plans in a letter to students and staff on Thursday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University is planning on having in-person graduation this spring.

YSU President Jim Tressel confirmed the plans in a letter to students and staff on Thursday. The plan calls for COVID-19 guidelines to be followed, such as wearing face coverings and social distancing.

It will be held Saturday, May 8 at Stambaugh Stadium, with May 9 as a rain date.

YSU’s past two commencements have been virtual.

Tressel said YSU’s goal is also to return to normal operations this fall. That would include more face-to-face classes and in-person activities.

Tressel stressed that these plans could change at any time.

Cleveland State also decided to hold the first in-person commencement since the pandemic.