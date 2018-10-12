Youngstown State celebrates National Coming Out Day on campus Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Thursday is National Coming Out Day and students on YSU's campus are celebrating with several activities.

A "Coming Out Table" was set up in Kilcawley Center where students can sign a banner supporting LGBTQA+ friends and take a picture.

Students in the community and allies came out in support.

“I think a lot of people use this day to get the courage because you have so much support to get the courage to come out on this day. I honestly think this is a really important day, and I think we need it,” said Carissa Brennan, president of SOGIE (sexual orientation, gender identity and expression).

At 7 p.m., there's an LGBTQA+ mixer at The Cove with free food and games.

On Friday, you can check out Drag 101 with Professor Garrison in the MPR of Cafaro from 5 to 8 p.m.

On Monday, they painted the rock in the middle of campus and on Tuesday, everyone met at Inner Circle.

