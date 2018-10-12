Youngstown State celebrates National Coming Out Day on campus
A "Coming Out Table" is set up in Kilcawley Center
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Thursday is National Coming Out Day and students on YSU's campus are celebrating with several activities.
A "Coming Out Table" was set up in Kilcawley Center where students can sign a banner supporting LGBTQA+ friends and take a picture.
Students in the community and allies came out in support.
“I think a lot of people use this day to get the courage because you have so much support to get the courage to come out on this day. I honestly think this is a really important day, and I think we need it,” said Carissa Brennan, president of SOGIE (sexual orientation, gender identity and expression).
At 7 p.m., there's an LGBTQA+ mixer at The Cove with free food and games.
On Friday, you can check out Drag 101 with Professor Garrison in the MPR of Cafaro from 5 to 8 p.m.
On Monday, they painted the rock in the middle of campus and on Tuesday, everyone met at Inner Circle.