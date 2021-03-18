Youngstown skyscraper to be auctioned off

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One of downtown Youngstown’s skyscraper buildings will be auctioned off, and it’s hoped whoever buys it will add to the redevelopment of downtown.

It’s currently called the Chase building. It’s 14 stories and is one of the anchors of Federal Plaza It takes up a large section of the northwest corner.

The online auction will take place over three days on the Ten-X Commercial website. The starting bid is $500,000.

The building has always housed a bank since it first opened in 1928. Initially, it was First National, then Union National, then Bank One, and now Chase.

Today, the building is owned by the Frangos Group of Cleveland.

The building’s main entrance is marked by large pillars. There’s intricate artwork all around the lower part of the building.

For years, the Youngstown Club used the top two floors. One of the building’s most impressive features is the lobby. The lobby is three stories, lined in marble, and speaks to the kind of wealth Youngstown had when it was built.

Nikki Posterli, Youngstown chief of staff and community development director, said she thinks it would be great to have residential apartments in the building.

“It’s a great spot for residential. We’re looking for a multi-use facility for 20 Federal, so I think it’ll just complement it very well. And the downstairs where the bank was is just absolutely beautiful. Could you imagine a restaurant there?” Posterli said.

Lou Frangos, the owner of the Frangos Group, said this is the last building his company owns in Youngstown. If it doesn’t sell, he’d be interested in buying 20 Federal Place next, which the city has plans to redevelop.

Though the opening bid is $500,000, Frangos says there is a reserve price, which is a price he must accept if there is a bid, though he wouldn’t say what that price is.