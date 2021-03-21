Youngstown Skate hosts all-day spring skating contest

Skaters, ranging from ages 5 to 75, competed in dance, figure skating, freestyle and pairs competition

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) –– Figure skaters laced up in their roller skates and were ready to roll over at Youngstown Skate Sunday morning.

They participated in the annual indoor spring contest, which happened all day long starting at 6:00 a.m. Saturday.

Skaters, ranging from ages 5 to 75, competed in dance, figure skating, freestyle and pairs competition.

They demonstrated fundamental figures, which are the basics for all artistic roller and ice skating, by following the circles outlined on the ground.

Competitive skaters came in from Ohio, New York, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin.

“Youngstown is well known for skating in the 1950s. There’s a lot of skating rinks to go skating at. Now, there’s just one left and that’s here,” said Jack Muranksy, manager of Youngstown Skate.

Until 6:30 p.m., spectators were allowed to come out and watch for a fee of $5.

“These skaters are getting ready for our national competition, which will be in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in July,” said Renee Kitts, a member of the Ohio Figure Skating League. “This is the experience our skaters get before the judges skating out there so they can get more comfortable with the procedure.”

Kitts said the national competition will look a little different this year. In a traditional season, skaters would compete at a regional competition in the Great Lakes.

“Due to circumstances this year with only some of the rinks being open in certain parts of the country, we’re having an open nationals competition,” Kitts said. “They’re allowing anyone that is able to compete to go to the open nationals.”

Kitts explained normally only the top three scoring skaters in each category at regionals would be able to move on to nationals competition.

“Everything you see on ice, we do on skates,” Kitts said. “The skaters will be doing freestyle, where they do all the jumps and spins.”