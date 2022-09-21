YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local group known as the “Persayus Way Project” is committed to reducing violence, cleaning up the city and spreading peace and love. It plans to continue fulfilling its mission with an event next week.

The nonprofit organization is hosting a festival to raise money in memory of Persayus Davis-May. The 10-year-old girl who was shot and killed in her Youngstown home last August.

The “Youngstown Showdown” will begin next Friday and run through October 2. All money raised will go directly to Persayus Castle Park, Which will be built on Samuel Avenue now known as Persayus Way.

“It will help uplift the neighborhood in that area, bring some kids and the community out. People can enjoy it,” said organizer Million Perry.

There will be food, music and vendors throughout the three-day event, along with a non-violence rally and car show.

The Persayus Way Project also has other projects in the works to honor other young lives who were taken too soon.