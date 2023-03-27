YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A witness to a shooting early Saturday on the North Side said they were in a fight at a Trumbull County roller rink before the shooting happened.

A Warren man, Quin’daz Stubbs, 26, was arrested on a charge of felonious assault for the shooting, which injured a woman at about 5:30 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Benita Avenue. He is expected to be arraigned later Monday in municipal court.

Reports said police were called to St. Elizabeth Health Center on Belmont Avenue for a report of a shooting victim. A witness told police that she was with the victim and they were at a roller rink in Cortland earlier in the evening and involved in a large fight.

The witness said they were not sure what the fight was over and were not the targets or instigators of the fight but were caught up in the fight, reports said.

They drove home to the house on Benita, and when they arrived, a car was in the driveway, but they thought the car belonged to someone they knew. However, a woman they did not know in the car began shouting and two men walked around the car, one of them crouching like he had a gun.

It was that man who reports said fired several shots, wounding the woman. Another relative took her to the hospital, reports said.

Stubbs was arrested by Liberty police. A news release from Youngstown police said Liberty officers were watching the area after the shooting call came in to see if anyone fled at a high rate of speed.

Police in Liberty say they were in the area of Gypsy Lane, near the Lane Manor Apartments, when they saw Stubbs and another man fleeing, heading toward the former North Side hospital.

However, police caught them and also found a gun, according to the release.

A Youngstown police report said Stubbs was questioned by detectives before he was arrested.

When asked if the shooting was related to the fight at the roller rink or if investigators think the victim was followed or someone was waiting for her, Lt. Mohammad Awad of the Detective Bureau said the only information police are releasing right now is from the incident report or the news release sent Saturday after Stubbs was arrested.