Youngstown shooting victim’s girlfriend said defendant was ‘proud’ of killing

Johnnie Wallace is accused in the shooting death of Colin Brown inside the Last Call Lounge

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Prosecutors will be calling more witnesses Thursday in the Mahoning County murder trial of Johnnie Wallace of Youngstown.

Wallace is accused in the shooting death of Colin Brown inside the Last Call Lounge in November 2017.

Wednesday morning, the victim’s girlfriend tearfully explained how she and Brown had gone to the bar when the victim walked to the restroom. She said she then heard a gunshot and saw Wallace coming out of that bathroom.

“I’ll never forget this ’til I die. It was a moment, a moment in time when he looked at me, and I can remember it in slow motion, and he had this smirk on his face, and he was proud,” she said.

This is actually the second trial in this case. The first ended with a hung-jury a year ago.

Wallace faces life in prison if he’s convicted. The case is expected to wrap up by the end of the week.