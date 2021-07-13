Youngstown shooting victim wanted by US Marshals ran from ER, police say

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who was shot early Tuesday morning on Youngstown’s north side escaped from the emergency room at St. Elizabeth Health Center before he was caught across the street.

Police said the man was hurt in a shooting about 6:40 a.m.

Police said he told officers he was walking in the 1700 block of Belmont Ave. when someone shot him. He was driven to the hospital in a private vehicle.

The man then ran from the emergency room.

Hospital police, U.S. Marshals and city police searched for him and found him in front of a dumpster across the street on Parmalee Avenue.

The man was handcuffed, treated by paramedics and taken back to the hospital.

Marshals were there because he has a federal warrant.

A crowd of people who knew him gathered in the parking lot.

He is the fourth person who has been shot on the north side since Friday. There have been 65 people shot in Youngstown this year, which is up from 44 at this time last year. Fifteen of the shootings so far this year were deadly.