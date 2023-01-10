YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 19-year-old woman who was killed in a shooting is being remembered for her caring, bright and special personality.

Kylearia Day was killed in a double homicide January 5, after the car she was a passenger in was shot up on Interstate 680 in Youngstown. The driver, 19-year-old Marquis Whitted, was also killed.

Kevin Douglas was Day’s academic coach at Rayen Early College. He said when he got the news, he was heartbroken.

“Another one of my students called me that morning. I just couldn’t believe it. She meant a lot to me,” Douglas said.

Douglas began working with Day when she was in sixth grade. He said over the years Day began mentoring younger kids and always wanted to help others.

“She just had this bubbly personality. She just could make everybody smile. She was a great listener, that was one of her great qualities. She really could listen and make sure that they understand how important it is for them to really follow their dreams, don’t give up,” Douglas said.

Douglas has worked with many kids over his career. He retired from the juvenile court, worked at Youngstown City Schools and currently works with the Community Initiative to Reduce Violence (CIRV) and My Brother’s Keeper. He says Day was one of the students he grew close to over the years.

“I’ve dealt with Youngstown deaths. I’ve known a lot of students that have gone, but Kylea was just so important to me and so close to me and meant a lot to me,” Douglas said.

Douglas said Day was involved in many things in school including youth government and mentoring. She was an honor roll student and he says she had a bright future.

Douglas says he hopes that those making the decision to resort to violence can find a way to turn their lives around because their choices are impacting many people.

“Just need to understand life and death and have to understand the importance of what you do now may impact you for the rest of your life… choices are long-lasting and life-changing,” Douglas said.