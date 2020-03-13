Youngstown shooting suspects indicted by grand jury

The pair are accused of forcing their way inside a home and shooting two people

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people accused of a double shooting in September were indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury.

Nichole Taylor, 28, of Alliance and Robert Young, IV, 45, of Austintown, are each charged with aggravated burglary, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of felonious assault and attempted aggravated arson.

Young faces an additional count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Both defendants also have repeat violent offender specifications, firearm specifications and notice of prior conviction specifications attached to the charges.

The pair were charged with a shooting at a Wayside Drive home that injured two victims. They were both treated for multiple gunshot wounds at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

An affidavit in the case said Taylor knocked on the door of the home and tricked one of the victims into opening it. According to the affidavit, Young was behind her carrying a gun and shot the victim. The victim proceeded to play dead and run into the basement.

Young got inside the home and shot the other victim in the face, the affidavit said. That victim fell down the stairs and into the basement, with Young following and firing several shots before the suspects fled.

A small fire was also set in the sink, reports said.

Warrants for the two were issued in September, but they were not arrested until Jan. 30 when they both turned themselves into Youngstown police.