YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A suspect in a shooting that wounded a woman on Anoka Lane earlier this month is now in custody.

Shannon Wilson, 31, was arrested Thursday by Westlake police. She is on her way back to Youngstown today, said Detective Sgt. Chad Zubal on Friday.

Wilson is charged with felonious assault for the wounding of a woman on Feb. 12 at a home on Anoka Lane.

Police were called to the home around 7:50 p.m. for gunfire and when they arrived, they found a woman in the driveway who had been shot twice.

An officer used his tourniquet to stop one of the wounds from bleeding, reports said.

Wilson was not at the home when police arrived. Zubal filed the felonious assault against her the next day.