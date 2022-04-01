YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Friday morning.

It happened on the 300 block of Breaden Street around 1 a.m.

Police say two men were injured and sent to the hospital. One was taken to St. Elizabeth in Youngstown, the other was taken to Boardman.

Captain Jason Simon told First News one of the victims was shot multiple times.

Police say both men are in stable condition at this time.

Right now, this is an ongoing investigation. Youngstown Police do not have a suspect.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the police department. You can do so anonymously.

You can call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 330-746-CLUE (2583).

This is a developing story, check back for updates.