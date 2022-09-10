YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in critical condition after a shooting on Youngstown’s West Side.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday at an apartment on Steel Street.

Captain Jason Simon with the Youngstown Police Department said the 45-year-old man was shot multiple times.

Police had to break the door down to get in and treat him.

There are no suspects at this time.

Don’t miss the next breaking news story. Sign up for breaking news email alerts today.

This story is still developing. Check back here for updates.