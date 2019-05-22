Youngstown seventh grader a published poet

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 12-year-old Youngstown girl has achieved quite an accomplishment.

Niya Brown is now a published poet.

She’s a seventh-grader at Southside Academy. She was assigned a project about the Holocaust and chose poetry.

Her teacher thought it was outstanding and entered it into a contest.

The poem was chosen to be published in a book called “The Rising Star”.

“Niya is always showing me her poetry. She will write it at home in her poetry notebook, and she brings it into school and she goes, “Miss Migliozzi, can you read this? Do you like this?’ She’s always writing, and she’s amazing. I am so proud of her,” said English teacher Theresa Migliozzi.

Southside Academy gave Niya a tablet to congratulate her.