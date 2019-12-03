Youngstown service organization spreading holiday cheer for nearly 100 years

Members of the Youngstown Lions Club held their 99th annual Christmas party on Tuesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A very special Christmas tradition, 99 years and counting.

The Youngstown Lions Club has been spreading holiday joy to local children with special needs and disabilities for almost a century.

At their annual Christmas party on Tuesday, they served a turkey dinner to more than 100 kids and surprised them all with a present.

It’s something both students and their teachers think is really special.

“I think what is so special about it is because they be nice and help,” said student Justine Pletcher.

“They get to feel special, they get to be the center of attention. This event is just for them and they know that they get to let loose and be themselves and have a good time,” said special needs teacher Allyson Morici.

The kids also got goodie bags with hats, gloves and treats.