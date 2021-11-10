Youngstown scouting for downtown Christmas Tree, taking suggestions

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Youngstown is looking for a spruce tree that will be placed downtown on Central Square as the city’s Christmas Tree.

Anyone who would like to offer up a tree to the city can do so at no cost. Removal of the tree will be done by the city forester and an experienced crew.

The area from where the tree is taken will also be refurbished shortly after removal.

If your tree is chosen, you’ll get an engraved plaque that will be presented at the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony held on Dec. 3.

If you are interested in donating a tree, contact the Youngstown Parks Department at 330-742-8711.

It is preferred that the tree be located in the front yard for easy removal.