Youngstown schools to offer virtual option this fall

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown City School District announced Thursday that it will offer a virtual school option beginning next school year.

YCSD Virtual Academy will serve first grade through 12th grade and will be housed inside the Choffin Career and Technical Center building as a separate school.

Students enrolled in the virtual school will still be required to come to the physical location regularly for social and emotional check-ins.

Roshay Huff, who was the principal of Kirkmere Elementary last school year, will be the YCSD Virtual Academy principal.

“Being a principal during a pandemic and supporting a remote learning environment for many scholars and families has prepared the staff and I for this new opportunity. YCSD Virtual Academy will be an option for families and scholars who are self-motivated and desire to learn in a remote setting. Scholars will receive support from certified teachers to encourage their success,” Huff said.

A survey posted to the YCSD website will allow parents to express interest in enrolling their child in the virtual academy for the next school year.