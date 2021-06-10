Youngstown schools to offer virtual option this fall

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Youngstown City Schools bus

Credit: WKBN

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown City School District announced Thursday that it will offer a virtual school option beginning next school year.

YCSD Virtual Academy will serve first grade through 12th grade and will be housed inside the Choffin Career and Technical Center building as a separate school.

Students enrolled in the virtual school will still be required to come to the physical location regularly for social and emotional check-ins.

Roshay Huff, who was the principal of Kirkmere Elementary last school year, will be the YCSD Virtual Academy principal.

“Being a principal during a pandemic and supporting a remote learning environment for many scholars and families has prepared the staff and I for this new opportunity. YCSD Virtual Academy will be an option for families and scholars who are self-motivated and desire to learn in a remote setting. Scholars will receive support from certified teachers to encourage their success,” Huff said.

A survey posted to the YCSD website will allow parents to express interest in enrolling their child in the virtual academy for the next school year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com