Youngstown Schools staff keeps pressing on as any challenges arise with remote learning

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As many students are learning remotely this school year, how has the transition been for them and their parents?

Earlier this year, Youngstown City Schools had some connectivity issues, but not as many as they anticipated.

Youngstown Schools Chief of Staff Jeremy Batchelor, who works closely with the principals on a daily basis, said the elementary staff dealt with different experiences compared to the high schools.

“Everything I’ve heard so far is that I feel like our folks are doing the best they can do and they’re really working hard. I’ve heard a lot of people say they work harder from remote than they do in the building,” he said.

Batchelor added that so far, it has been going well and the feedback they’ve been getting has helped.

