Youngstown Schools staff hopes to spread peaceful conflict message by wearing purple

They were observing National Domestic Violence Month and Non-Violence Week in Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s a message school administrators in Youngstown hope their students take home and spread.

Teachers and staff throughout the city schools wore purple on Monday, observing National Domestic Violence Month and Non-Violence Week in Ohio.

They hope this “Unity Day” message of peacefully handling conflicts without bullying will resonate among students who can then share it with others.

“Many times they do set an example and they have a positive outlook on things and they’re optimistic. I think sometimes, you know, with age comes pessimism and cynicism. I think we can learn from them. We see that every day with what our kids do and what they try to do,” said Youngstown City Schools Superintendent Joe Meranto.

This was one of several observances being held around the area on Monday.