Youngstown Schools seek input on ‘most important step’ in regaining local control

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown School Board held the first of three public meetings to gather public input on a plan needed to get the district out from under state control.

Only four people showed up Monday evening at the Choffin Career Center.

One man — an employee of the district — suggested studying what other successful urban school districts are doing and copying them.

Youngstown Schools CEO Justin Jennings says the plan will be the most important step in getting the schools back to local control.

“Through the budget process, they basically ridded themselves of the ADC and CEO model, so part of the steps to get out of the ADC is to develop a plan that is submitted to the state superintendent for approval,” Jennings said.

There are two more public meetings, one on August 17 and the other on August 31.

The plan will be designed to get the district out from under state control within three years.