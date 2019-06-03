Youngstown schools offering free summer meals for children

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Schools in Youngstown started offering breakfast and lunch for the summer on Monday.

Students of all grade levels who signed up for summer classes or enrichment programs, such as sports or music, are eligible for breakfast and lunch — many at either reduced prices or free.

This program is not open to the public. It’s only for kids who enrolled before classes ended for the summer.

Organizers want to make sure the kids have enough to eat over the summer.

“If you’re trying to build a fire and get your mind working, it doesn’t work without some kind of fuel or wood. So food is the fuel for your body, and you need that to get the brain going and really learn and have a great time,” said food service coordinator Tascia Brooks.

If a family receives Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR) benefits or Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF), their children are automatically eligible.

On average, workers said they’ll prepare meals for about 1,500 students each day.

Meal schedule:

– Paul C. Bunn (1825 Sequoya): Breakfast 8 to 8:45 a.m., Lunch 12 to 12:30 p.m.

– Harding (1903 Cordova): Breakfast 8 to 8:45 a.m., Lunch 12 to 12:30 p.m.

– Martin Luther King (2724 Mariner): Breakfast 8 to 8:45 a.m., Lunch 12 to 12:30 p.m.

– Taft (730 E. Avondale): Breakfast 8 to 8:45 a.m., Lunch 12 to 12:30 p.m.

– Kirkmere (2851 Kirk): Breakfast 8 to 8:45 a.m., Lunch 12 to 12:30 p.m.

– Volney (2400 S. Schenley): Breakfast 8 to 8:45 a.m., Lunch 12 to 12:30 p.m.

– Wilson (2725 Gibson): Breakfast 8 to 8:45 a.m., Lunch 12 to 12:30 p.m.

– McGuffey (310 S. Schenley): Breakfast 8 to 8:45 a.m., Lunch 12 to 12:30 p.m.

– Williamson (58 Williamson): Breakfast 8 to 8:45 a.m., Lunch 12 to 12:30 p.m.

– MCHS (940 Bryn Mawr): No breakfast, Lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

– Chaney/REC (731 S. Hazelwood): Breakfast 8 to 9 a.m., Lunch 11 to 12:30 p.m.

– East (474 Bennington): Breakfast 8 to 9 a.m., Lunch 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

– YEC (200 W. Wood): Breakfast 7:30 to 8 a.m., No lunch