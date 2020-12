They have also doubled meals this week, so each student will now get 14 breakfasts and 14 lunches

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown City School District has made some changes to this week’s meal distribution because of the holidays.

Instead of Wednesday, food will be given out on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They have also doubled meals this week, so each student will now get 14 breakfasts and 14 lunches.

Distribution is happening at the same eight locations:

East

Chaney

Martin Luther King

Harding

Paul C. Bunn

Volney

Williamson

Wilson