Youngstown school district holds last pickup for students’ at-home packets

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Monday is the last chance for parents to pick up work packets for students in the Youngstown City School District.

This is a pick up for families who have not already collected their child’s packet.

Right now, over 150 parents still need to pick up those assignments.

These packets are the first of three at-home assignments.

CEO Justin Jennings said their plan with the home activities is to work through this time and not force a cirriculum on students. In fact, he doesn’t even want to use the term ‘cirrculum.’ He said the packets are more about enrichment rather than a six-hour instruction model that would be considered classroom cirriculum.

“If you have a student in front of a computer or in front of a packet, they are only going to give you so much time while they are at home,” Jennings said. “Our goal is to have two hours and 45 minutes of instruction – hour of math, hour of literacy and an hour of what we call enrichment or intervention. We are looking at our deficiencies of what our students had this year until schools stops.”

This work the students need to pick up is necessary for their grades in their classes. Jennings said this will be the last pickup time for the first round of school closure assignments.

“We are working on plans for a pick up of additional assignments in case the shutdown is extended. Those will be announced if needed.”

Parents and guardians of students who attend Harding, Martin Luther King, P. Ross Berry, Taft, Wilson, Williamson or East will be able to pick up the work at East High School, 474 Bennington Ave.

Parents or guardians whose students who attend Youngstown Rayen Early College High School, Rayen Early College Middle School, Paul C. Bunn, Volney, Kirkmere, McGuffey or Chaney will be able to pick up the scholars’ work at Chaney.

The pick-up times at both locations are 10 a.m. to noon Monday, March 30.

Parents and guardians can just pull up, give their student’s name and a staff member will go inside and get the packet. It is set up this way to limit exposure.

Report cards will be distributed online.