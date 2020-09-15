Youngstown Schools’ graduation rate improving

YCSD’s four-year graduation rate on the 2020 report card is 88%, compared to 84.9% the previous year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Administrators with Youngstown City Schools announced Tuesday that their four and five-year graduation rates are improving.

The Ohio Department of Education released 2020 report cards Tuesday, but because of the state-wide school shutdown last spring and its effect on testing, the components don’t include grades and most data is incomplete.

Graduation information is complete, however, because the numbers used for that component is from 2019.

YCSD’s four-year graduation rate on the 2020 report card is 88%, compared to 84.9% the previous year. The five-year rate also improved to 87.6% on the latest report card, compared to 80.5% last year.

“We’re not satisfied with those numbers, obviously, but they show improvement,” said CEO Justin Jennings. “The percentages show progress and that we’re moving in the right direction.”

Youngstown Rayen Early College High School has a 100% graduation rate for both four-and five-year.

Chaney’s latest four-year graduation rate is 90.3% and its five-year rate is 94.4%.

At East, the latest graduation rates as reported on the state report card are 82.7% for four-year and 78.7% for five-year graduation.

“We know we still have a lot of work to do to get to where we want to be and to where our scholars and this community deserve their school district to be,” Jennings said. “School district transformation doesn’t happen overnight. It’s neither a quick nor an easy process. We’re working hard. We’re seeing improvements and we’re going to keep moving forward with what’s best for our scholars.”

