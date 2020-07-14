Youngstown Schools CEO says community negativity needs to stop so students can excel

"Our scholars believe that they can't be successful because it's what they constantly hear"

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown City Schools and the NAACP are trying to work together to make sure every student can succeed.

On Monday, Youngstown Schools CEO Justin Jennings met with the NAACP for the first time since taking the position.

They discussed how to raise the district’s series of F grades on the state report card and the barriers that hinder the educational process for students. For Jennings, that includes the community’s expectations.

“Our scholars believe that they can’t be successful because it’s what they constantly hear. They not only hear it, maybe hear it at home or maybe hear it in school, but they hear it in the community. They watch the news just like we do and those things, those negative things, they have to stop. We have to have a different conversation,” Jennings said.

Jennings also said he plans to meet with the NAACP quarterly to discuss improvements and any changes the district can make in the future.